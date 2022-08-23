Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,205,000 after buying an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $85,330,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $53,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.