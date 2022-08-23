Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

