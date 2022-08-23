Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 150.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.