American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Down 3.7 %

AIG stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

