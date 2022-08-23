American Investment Services Inc. Invests $4.05 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

