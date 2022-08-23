Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

In other news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $9,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,992,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

