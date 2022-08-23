Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,046,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,945,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273,331 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Apple by 171.4% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 78,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,253,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,139,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,629 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 35.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 280,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

