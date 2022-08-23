Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

