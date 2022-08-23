Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

