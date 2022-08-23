Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Apple Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

