Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.3% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 60,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 67,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 254,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

