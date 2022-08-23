Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arconic were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

ARNC stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.61. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

