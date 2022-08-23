Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 864 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 107,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,743,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,218,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average of $278.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

