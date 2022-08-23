Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Director Joseph Patrick Daly Purchases 2,500 Shares

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Patrick Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,500 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,995.00.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AATC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Featured Stories

