Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) CFO Acquires $250,647.00 in Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AZTA stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth about $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

