Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 721,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

