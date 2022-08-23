Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

