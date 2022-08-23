Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Price Performance
NYSE SAN opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
