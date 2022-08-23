Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.44 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

