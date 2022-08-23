Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

