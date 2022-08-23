Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMW opened at €73.02 ($74.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.