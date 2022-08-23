Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,298 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1,363.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 103,913 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Benefitfocus Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

