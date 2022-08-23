Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BBY opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 176.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 77.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.