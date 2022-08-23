BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

