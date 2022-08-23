Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 67,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 254,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 350,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

