Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Buys $10,302.48 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 738 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $10,302.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,521.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 76,386 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

