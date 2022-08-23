Bruce Keyt Sells 6,300 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $130,473.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,817.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.