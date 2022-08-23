Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.76. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

