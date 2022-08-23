Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Cactus Trading Down 0.7 %

Cactus stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.99. Cactus has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,124,672 shares of company stock worth $60,689,781. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after buying an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

