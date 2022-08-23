Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) EVP Renee Smyth Sells 300 Shares

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) EVP Renee Smyth sold 300 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $13,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CAC stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $693.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Camden National by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

