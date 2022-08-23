Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

