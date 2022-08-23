Cavalier Investments LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 350,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,046,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,945,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273,331 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 78,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

