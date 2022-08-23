CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz Buys 1,000 Shares

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz bought 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $113.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

