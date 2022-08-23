Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $438.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.93 and a 200-day moving average of $508.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

