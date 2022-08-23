Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

