Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

