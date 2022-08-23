Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after acquiring an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after acquiring an additional 631,265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 112,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

