Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

