Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 4,526 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

