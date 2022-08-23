Cowen Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $35.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of FL stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Foot Locker by 82.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Foot Locker by 183.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $707,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

