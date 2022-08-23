CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -235.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average of $185.64.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.21.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,183,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

