Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,865,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

