Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Mackay purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mackay acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.