Darwin Advisors LLC Has $13.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,610,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,874,837,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Apple Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

