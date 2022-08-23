Darwin Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average of $278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

