David E. K. Frischkorn Sells 5,000 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $517.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.90. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

METC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

