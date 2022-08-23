Dearborn Partners LLC Has $135.76 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 777,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $135,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 15.3% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 60,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 67,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 254,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

