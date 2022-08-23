Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.53 and its 200-day moving average is $278.99. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.