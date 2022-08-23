Deborah Page Purchases 3,000 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Rating) insider Deborah Page bought 3,000 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,552.45).

Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from Growthpoint Properties Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. Growthpoint Properties Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

Featured Stories

