Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($56.12) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of DHER stock opened at €47.07 ($48.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.70 and a 200-day moving average of €40.25. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52.

Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

