Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.66. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

